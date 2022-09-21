American International Group Inc. (AIG) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 6.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.02B, closed the last trade at $53.41 per share which meant it lost -$1.18 on the day or -2.16% during that session. The AIG stock price is -23.07% off its 52-week high price of $65.73 and 9.38% above the 52-week low of $48.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.25 million shares.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) trade information

Sporting -2.16% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the AIG stock price touched $53.41 or saw a rise of 2.96%. Year-to-date, American International Group Inc. shares have moved -6.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) have changed -4.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.46.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that American International Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.76%, compared to 1.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -27.60% and 13.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 229.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.25 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.44 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 77.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 257.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.09%.

AIG Dividends

American International Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.28 at a share yield of 2.40%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.34% with a share float percentage of 93.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American International Group Inc. having a total of 1,241 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 80.52 million shares worth more than $5.05 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 71.53 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.49 billion and represent 9.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.97% shares in the company for having 23.5 million shares of worth $1.47 billion while later fund manager owns 18.17 million shares of worth $1.14 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.29% of company’s outstanding stock.