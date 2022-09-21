Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Shares Lost -$0.15 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 3.21 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.18M, closed the recent trade at $0.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -42.23% during that session. The ADMP stock price is -604.76% off its 52-week high price of $1.48 and -47.62% below the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 555.89K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) trade information

Sporting -42.23% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the ADMP stock price touched $0.21 or saw a rise of 43.85%. Year-to-date, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares have moved -40.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) have changed 9.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -614.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -614.29% from the levels at last check today.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.00%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and 62.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.02 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.39 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $4.01 million and $1.47 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -74.60% for the current quarter and 63.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.40% over the past 5 years.

ADMP Dividends

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 13 and April 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.70% with a share float percentage of 8.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.48 million shares worth more than $3.7 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.78 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.59 million and represent 1.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.73% shares in the company for having 4.1 million shares of worth $2.34 million while later fund manager owns 2.1 million shares of worth $1.2 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.40% of company’s outstanding stock.