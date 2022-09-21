a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2022

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $207.26M, closed the last trade at $1.45 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.69% during that session. The AKA stock price is -950.34% off its 52-week high price of $15.23 and 2.07% above the 52-week low of $1.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 222.36K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) trade information

Sporting 0.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the AKA stock price touched $1.45 or saw a rise of 28.2%. Year-to-date, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. shares have moved -84.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) have changed -29.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.92.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -86.67%, compared to -7.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.20%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $162.31 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $182.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -156.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.20%.

AKA Dividends

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.01% with a share float percentage of 92.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. having a total of 83 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Summit Partners, L.P. with over 67.84 million shares worth more than $187.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Summit Partners, L.P. held 52.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Stephens Investment Management Group, with the holding of over 2.08 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.21 million and represent 1.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Putnam Small Cap Value Fund and American Beacon Stephens Small Cap Growth Fd. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.57% shares in the company for having 0.74 million shares of worth $2.91 million while later fund manager owns 0.42 million shares of worth $1.83 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.