Winc Inc. (WBEV): What Is Good About Stock?

Winc Inc. (AMEX:WBEV) has seen 7.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.41M, closed the last trade at $0.90 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 26.76% during that session. The WBEV stock price is -1477.78% off its 52-week high price of $14.20 and 21.11% above the 52-week low of $0.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 77.38K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Winc Inc. (WBEV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Winc Inc. (AMEX:WBEV) trade information

Sporting 26.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the WBEV stock price touched $0.90 or saw a rise of 43.4%. Year-to-date, Winc Inc. shares have moved -82.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -30.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Winc Inc. (AMEX:WBEV) have changed -36.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 39260.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -566.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -344.44% from current levels.

Winc Inc. (WBEV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -77.50% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.93 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -109.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

WBEV Dividends

Winc Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Winc Inc. (AMEX:WBEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.05% with a share float percentage of 29.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Winc Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deer Management Co. LLC with over 1.63 million shares worth more than $5.18 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Deer Management Co. LLC held 12.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kepos Capital Lp, with the holding of over 77500.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.25 million and represent 0.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.19% shares in the company for having 24700.0 shares of worth $78299.0 while later fund manager owns 7149.0 shares of worth $11080.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.