Will LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) has a beta value of 0.50 and has seen 0.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $113.10M, closed the recent trade at $0.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.00% during that session. The LITB stock price is -84.85% off its 52-week high price of $1.83 and 12.12% above the 52-week low of $0.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 147.00K shares.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) trade information

Sporting -1.00% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the LITB stock price touched $0.99 or saw a rise of 3.88%. Year-to-date, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. shares have moved -0.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) have changed 0.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.31.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 2.04% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $78.49 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $77.08 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2017. Year-ago sales stood $65.65 million and $64.36 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.60% for the current quarter and 19.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -1.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 45.00%.

LITB Dividends

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 17 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.96% with a share float percentage of 8.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP with over 5.39 million shares worth more than $5.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP held 4.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TB Alternative Assets Ltd., with the holding of over 2.06 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.97 million and represent 1.82% of shares outstanding.