Why Should You Consider Adding Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) To Your Portfolio?

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) has seen 3.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.59B, closed the last trade at $3.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.86% during that session. The VCSA stock price is -217.92% off its 52-week high price of $11.00 and 31.21% above the 52-week low of $2.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.99 million shares.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) trade information

Sporting -0.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the VCSA stock price touched $3.46 or saw a rise of 16.83%. Year-to-date, Vacasa Inc. shares have moved -58.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) have changed -32.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.73.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vacasa Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -316.67%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.10%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $285.48 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $388.51 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

VCSA Dividends

Vacasa Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.68% with a share float percentage of 83.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vacasa Inc. having a total of 95 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Silver Lake Group, L.l.c. with over 62.47 million shares worth more than $516.66 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Silver Lake Group, L.l.c. held 29.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Riverwood Capital Management Ltd., with the holding of over 23.06 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $190.67 million and represent 10.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.09% shares in the company for having 4.5 million shares of worth $37.21 million while later fund manager owns 1.81 million shares of worth $13.18 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.84% of company’s outstanding stock.