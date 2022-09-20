Why Invest In SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) Stock?

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) has a beta value of 2.27 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $792.59M, closed the last trade at $31.78 per share which meant it lost -$1.09 on the day or -3.32% during that session. The SBOW stock price is -57.05% off its 52-week high price of $49.91 and 40.28% above the 52-week low of $18.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 500.45K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.2.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) trade information

Sporting -3.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the SBOW stock price touched $31.78 or saw a rise of 19.95%. Year-to-date, SilverBow Resources Inc. shares have moved 45.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) have changed -32.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $75.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $58.00 while the price target rests at a high of $105.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -230.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -82.5% from current levels.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SilverBow Resources Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 160.44%, compared to 42.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 195.70% and 187.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 59.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $124 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $178 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 124.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

SBOW Dividends

SilverBow Resources Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 01 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 120.09% with a share float percentage of 123.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SilverBow Resources Inc. having a total of 139 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Strategic Value Partners, LLC with over 4.48 million shares worth more than $143.25 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Strategic Value Partners, LLC held 20.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is G.F.W. Energy XI, L.P., with the holding of over 1.34 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.94 million and represent 6.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.68% shares in the company for having 0.38 million shares of worth $13.73 million while later fund manager owns 0.35 million shares of worth $11.3 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.58% of company’s outstanding stock.