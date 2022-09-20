Why Invest In Dave Inc. (DAVE) Stock?

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) has seen 3.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $175.24M, closed the last trade at $0.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -6.06% during that session. The DAVE stock price is -3165.96% off its 52-week high price of $15.35 and 2.13% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dave Inc. (DAVE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) trade information

Sporting -6.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the DAVE stock price touched $0.47 or saw a rise of 10.7%. Year-to-date, Dave Inc. shares have moved -95.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) have changed -22.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.65 while the price target rests at a high of $0.65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -38.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -38.3% from current levels.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dave Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -95.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -45.00%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 32.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $49.42 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $54.06 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

DAVE Dividends

Dave Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.42% with a share float percentage of 24.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dave Inc. having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 13.84 million shares worth more than $98.99 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 4.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Corbin Capital Partners, LP, with the holding of over 4.65 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.23 million and represent 1.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.68% shares in the company for having 2.21 million shares of worth $15.78 million while later fund manager owns 0.87 million shares of worth $2.0 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.27% of company’s outstanding stock.