Why Invest In Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) Stock?

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.56M, closed the recent trade at $0.56 per share which meant -0.04% during that session. The ATHE stock price is -148.21% off its 52-week high price of $1.39 and 3.57% above the 52-week low of $0.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 31830.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 83.21K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) trade information

Sporting -0.04% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the ATHE stock price touched $0.56 or saw a rise of 9.68%. Year-to-date, Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares have moved -22.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) have changed -11.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -614.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -257.14% from the levels at last check today.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -24.83% over the past 6 months, compared to 1.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.70% over the past 5 years.

ATHE Dividends

Alterity Therapeutics Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.95% with a share float percentage of 1.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alterity Therapeutics Limited having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 0.58 million shares worth more than $0.48 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 1.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Envestnet Asset Management, with the holding of over 82386.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $68297.0 and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.21% shares in the company for having 82386.0 shares of worth $50354.0 while later fund manager owns 12128.0 shares of worth $8125.0 as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.