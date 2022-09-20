When Does Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) Become A Good Investment?

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 2.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $214.87M, closed the last trade at $4.56 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 8.57% during that session. The GLT stock price is -310.96% off its 52-week high price of $18.74 and 16.45% above the 52-week low of $3.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 735.90K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) trade information

Sporting 8.57% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the GLT stock price touched $4.56 or saw a rise of 4.6%. Year-to-date, Glatfelter Corporation shares have moved -73.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) have changed -18.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -97.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -97.37% from current levels.

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -64.38% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 45.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $365 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $424 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -52.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.20%.

GLT Dividends

Glatfelter Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.56 at a share yield of 12.28%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.66% with a share float percentage of 94.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Glatfelter Corporation having a total of 225 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.21 million shares worth more than $89.3 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 16.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.81 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.52 million and represent 10.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.10% shares in the company for having 3.18 million shares of worth $21.85 million while later fund manager owns 1.58 million shares of worth $19.56 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.53% of company’s outstanding stock.