Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Upper

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) has seen 11.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.53M, closed the recent trade at $0.54 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 64.78% during that session. The CRKN stock price is -729.63% off its 52-week high price of $4.48 and 42.59% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 124.70K shares.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Sporting 64.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the CRKN stock price touched $0.54 or saw a rise of 5.76%. Year-to-date, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. shares have moved -91.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) have changed -51.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 16210.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.97.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -80.53% over the past 6 months, compared to 30.10% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $10 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.30% over the past 5 years.

CRKN Dividends

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.22% with a share float percentage of 53.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.87 million shares worth more than $1.58 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pitcairn Company, with the holding of over 0.42 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.76 million and represent 1.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.38% shares in the company for having 0.69 million shares of worth $1.26 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $0.32 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.60% of company’s outstanding stock.