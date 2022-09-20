Wall Street Was Disappointed By Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC)’s -1.13% Stock Price Decline

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 2.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $168.87B, closed the recent trade at $43.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.5 on the day or -1.13% during that session. The WFC stock price is -37.61% off its 52-week high price of $60.30 and 16.61% above the 52-week low of $36.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.67 million shares.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) trade information

Sporting -1.13% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the WFC stock price touched $43.82 or saw a rise of 1.95%. Year-to-date, Wells Fargo & Company shares have moved -7.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have changed -3.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.5.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Wells Fargo & Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -19.19%, compared to -9.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -6.00% and 0.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.90%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.73 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.55 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -18.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.28%.

WFC Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company is expected to release its next earnings report on October 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.20 at a share yield of 2.71%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.98% with a share float percentage of 74.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wells Fargo & Company having a total of 2,474 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 322.9 million shares worth more than $14.14 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 266.33 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.66 billion and represent 7.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.94% shares in the company for having 111.62 million shares of worth $4.89 billion while later fund manager owns 83.89 million shares of worth $3.67 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.