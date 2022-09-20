Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2022

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $289.33M, closed the last trade at $1.31 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.34% during that session. The URG stock price is -64.12% off its 52-week high price of $2.15 and 27.48% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Sporting 2.34% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the URG stock price touched $1.31 or saw a rise of 7.09%. Year-to-date, Ur-Energy Inc. shares have moved 7.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) have changed 15.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.61, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.56 while the price target rests at a high of $3.11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -137.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.08% from current levels.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ur-Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 71.43%, compared to 17.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and 50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 60,025.00%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.80% over the past 5 years.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 24 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.63% with a share float percentage of 35.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ur-Energy Inc. having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CQS (US), LLC with over 9.76 million shares worth more than $15.61 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, CQS (US), LLC held 4.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.33 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.93 million and represent 4.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.86% shares in the company for having 10.65 million shares of worth $11.29 million while later fund manager owns 7.86 million shares of worth $11.63 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.59% of company’s outstanding stock.