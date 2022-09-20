Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $116.72M, closed the last trade at $0.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -2.44% during that session. The TMQ stock price is -293.33% off its 52-week high price of $2.36 and -1.67% below the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 267.81K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ) trade information

Sporting -2.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the TMQ stock price touched $0.60 or saw a rise of 10.85%. Year-to-date, Trilogy Metals Inc. shares have moved -63.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ) have changed -9.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.01 while the price target rests at a high of $1.90. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -216.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -68.33% from current levels.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Trilogy Metals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.67%, compared to 17.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.60% over the past 5 years.

TMQ Dividends

Trilogy Metals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 05 and April 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.32% with a share float percentage of 58.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trilogy Metals Inc. having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Paulson & Company, Inc. with over 14.33 million shares worth more than $15.04 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Paulson & Company, Inc. held 9.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC, with the holding of over 11.13 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.68 million and represent 7.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are John Hancock Inv Tr-Diversified Real Assets Fund and Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.56% shares in the company for having 0.82 million shares of worth $0.86 million while later fund manager owns 0.6 million shares of worth $0.59 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.