The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Forecast To Gain 31.23% To Hit Consensus Price Target

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $89.30B, closed the recent trade at $145.74 per share which meant it gained $0.86 on the day or 0.60% during that session. The BA stock price is -60.52% off its 52-week high price of $233.94 and 22.45% above the 52-week low of $113.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.77 million shares.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

Sporting 0.60% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the BA stock price touched $145.74 or saw a rise of 5.02%. Year-to-date, The Boeing Company shares have moved -28.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have changed -14.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $211.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.23% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $160.00 while the price target rests at a high of $298.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -104.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.78% from the levels at last check today.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Boeing Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 79.34%, compared to -4.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 123.30% and 109.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.50%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.45 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.39 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $15.28 billion and $14.79 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.80% for the current quarter and 37.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 65.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.17%.

BA Dividends

The Boeing Company is expected to release its next earnings report between October 25 and October 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.86% with a share float percentage of 57.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Boeing Company having a total of 2,264 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Newport Trust Co with over 44.68 million shares worth more than $6.52 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Newport Trust Co held 7.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 44.53 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.5 billion and represent 7.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.93% shares in the company for having 17.43 million shares of worth $2.54 billion while later fund manager owns 12.31 million shares of worth $1.8 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.07% of company’s outstanding stock.