SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -5.13% Fall

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) has seen 1.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $538.41M, closed the last trade at $2.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -5.13% during that session. The SMRT stock price is -469.11% off its 52-week high price of $14.74 and -2.32% below the 52-week low of $2.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.95 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) trade information

Sporting -5.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the SMRT stock price touched $2.59 or saw a rise of 15.36%. Year-to-date, SmartRent Inc. shares have moved -73.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) have changed -31.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.77.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SmartRent Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50.00%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 117.50%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $51.5 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $75.39 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

SMRT Dividends

SmartRent Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.82% with a share float percentage of 64.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SmartRent Inc. having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC with over 21.97 million shares worth more than $111.18 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC held 11.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vulcan Value Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 15.9 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80.47 million and represent 8.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd and Baron Small Cap Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.06% shares in the company for having 9.82 million shares of worth $47.73 million while later fund manager owns 4.0 million shares of worth $20.24 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.06% of company’s outstanding stock.