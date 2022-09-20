Small Cap Stock Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Is A Buy – Analysts

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.03B, closed the last trade at $52.31 per share which meant it lost -$1.04 on the day or -1.95% during that session. The CYTK stock price is -6.67% off its 52-week high price of $55.80 and 44.06% above the 52-week low of $29.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.57 million shares.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) trade information

Sporting -1.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the CYTK stock price touched $52.31 or saw a rise of 5.63%. Year-to-date, Cytokinetics Incorporated shares have moved 14.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) have changed 2.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $65.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $53.00 while the price target rests at a high of $80.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -52.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.32% from current levels.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cytokinetics Incorporated shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 40.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -32.50%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -18.60% and -16.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -75.70%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.63 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.84 million and $5.44 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.70% for the current quarter and -31.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -56.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -42.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

CYTK Dividends

Cytokinetics Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.98% with a share float percentage of 108.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cytokinetics Incorporated having a total of 362 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.06 million shares worth more than $480.91 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 12.71 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $467.72 million and represent 14.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.08% shares in the company for having 6.06 million shares of worth $238.29 million while later fund manager owns 2.34 million shares of worth $93.3 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.73% of company’s outstanding stock.