Small Cap Stock AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Is A Buy – Analysts

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.71B, closed the last trade at $8.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.48% during that session. The AVDX stock price is -232.08% off its 52-week high price of $27.43 and 29.06% above the 52-week low of $5.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.27 million shares.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) trade information

Sporting -0.48% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the AVDX stock price touched $8.26 or saw a rise of 7.71%. Year-to-date, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. shares have moved -45.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) have changed -4.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.64.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AvidXchange Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.38%, compared to 2.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.00%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $72.44 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $78.63 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

AVDX Dividends

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.94% with a share float percentage of 68.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AvidXchange Holdings Inc. having a total of 147 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC with over 18.93 million shares worth more than $152.38 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC held 9.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 13.84 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $111.4 million and represent 7.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.73% shares in the company for having 11.33 million shares of worth $91.22 million while later fund manager owns 3.34 million shares of worth $20.53 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.69% of company’s outstanding stock.