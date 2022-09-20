Shares Of Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) increased By 1.06% In A Month

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) has seen 0.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.46B, closed the recent trade at $18.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -1.94% during that session. The TOST stock price is -274.36% off its 52-week high price of $69.93 and 36.24% above the 52-week low of $11.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.59 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Toast Inc. (TOST) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Sporting -1.94% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the TOST stock price touched $18.68 or saw a rise of 12.79%. Year-to-date, Toast Inc. shares have moved -45.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) have changed 1.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.48.

Toast Inc. (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Toast Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.48%, compared to 2.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 48.90%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $651.28 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $665.08 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.88% with a share float percentage of 72.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Toast Inc. having a total of 233 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 40.64 million shares worth more than $883.2 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 14.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HMI Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 13.27 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $288.44 million and represent 4.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.47% shares in the company for having 24.0 million shares of worth $521.54 million while later fund manager owns 3.38 million shares of worth $73.48 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.