Shares Of Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) Loss -14.73% In A Month

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 2.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.35B, closed the recent trade at $132.30 per share which meant it gained $4.4 on the day or 3.44% during that session. The MRNA stock price is -246.56% off its 52-week high price of $458.50 and 12.62% above the 52-week low of $115.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.92 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Moderna Inc. (MRNA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $4.81.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) trade information

Sporting 3.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the MRNA stock price touched $132.30 or saw a rise of 6.71%. Year-to-date, Moderna Inc. shares have moved -49.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have changed -14.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $220.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.86% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $74.00 while the price target rests at a high of $506.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -282.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 44.07% from the levels at last check today.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Moderna Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.65%, compared to 1.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -37.50% and -30.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.40%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.63 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.74 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $6.21 billion and $7.21 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -25.50% for the current quarter and -6.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 111.10% over the past 5 years.

MRNA Dividends

Moderna Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.11% with a share float percentage of 70.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Moderna Inc. having a total of 1,453 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 45.56 million shares worth more than $6.03 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Baillie Gifford and Company held 11.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 27.65 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.66 billion and represent 6.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.50% shares in the company for having 9.96 million shares of worth $1.32 billion while later fund manager owns 9.9 million shares of worth $1.31 billion as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.49% of company’s outstanding stock.