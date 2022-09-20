Shares Of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) Decreased By -12.36% In A Month

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) has seen 3.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $95.75M, closed the last trade at $6.17 per share which meant it lost -$1.84 on the day or -22.97% during that session. The BCTX stock price is -102.11% off its 52-week high price of $12.47 and 34.2% above the 52-week low of $4.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 349.46K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) trade information

Sporting -22.97% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the BCTX stock price touched $6.17 or saw a rise of 25.57%. Year-to-date, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. shares have moved -25.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) have changed -12.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -305.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -143.11% from current levels.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1,033.33%, compared to 1.10% for the industry.

BCTX Dividends

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.05% with a share float percentage of 29.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. with over 1.61 million shares worth more than $9.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. held 10.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lynwood Capital Management Inc., with the holding of over 0.75 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.61 million and represent 4.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Microcap Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.51% shares in the company for having 0.24 million shares of worth $2.38 million while later fund manager owns 7229.0 shares of worth $36217.0 as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.