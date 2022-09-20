Shares In Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) 123.11% Up, YTD

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 2.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.89B, closed the recent trade at $63.46 per share which meant it lost -$1.22 on the day or -1.89% during that session. The OXY stock price is -21.54% off its 52-week high price of $77.13 and 60.67% above the 52-week low of $24.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 26.24 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 16 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.69.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Sporting -1.89% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the OXY stock price touched $63.46 or saw a rise of 6.39%. Year-to-date, Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares have moved 123.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) have changed -0.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 69.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $76.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.94% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $59.00 while the price target rests at a high of $110.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -73.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.03% from the levels at last check today.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 331.76%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 209.20% and 76.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 45.30%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.17 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.93 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $6.55 billion and $8.01 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 55.20% for the current quarter and 24.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 113.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.18%.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.52 at a share yield of 0.80%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.90% with a share float percentage of 83.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Occidental Petroleum Corporation having a total of 1,358 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 158.55 million shares worth more than $10.08 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 16.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the holding of over 98.42 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.26 billion and represent 10.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.51% shares in the company for having 61.02 million shares of worth $3.88 billion while later fund manager owns 24.6 million shares of worth $1.56 billion as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.