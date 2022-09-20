Renovacor Inc. (RCOR): What Is Good About Stock?

Renovacor Inc. (AMEX:RCOR) has seen 0.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.77M, closed the recent trade at $2.16 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 13.68% during that session. The RCOR stock price is -386.11% off its 52-week high price of $10.50 and 37.96% above the 52-week low of $1.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18780.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.38K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Renovacor Inc. (RCOR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.53.

Renovacor Inc. (AMEX:RCOR) trade information

Sporting 13.68% in the green today, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the RCOR stock price touched $2.16 or saw a rise of 6.09%. Year-to-date, Renovacor Inc. shares have moved -75.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Renovacor Inc. (AMEX:RCOR) have changed 15.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 66170.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 6.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.79% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -918.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -270.37% from the levels at last check today.

Renovacor Inc. (RCOR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Renovacor Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -62.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 56.74%, compared to 1.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1.90% and -2.20% for the next quarter.

RCOR Dividends

Renovacor Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Renovacor Inc. (AMEX:RCOR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.02% with a share float percentage of 88.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Renovacor Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 3.0 million shares worth more than $6.51 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, RTW Investments LP held 17.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 1.05 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.28 million and represent 6.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.43% shares in the company for having 0.25 million shares of worth $0.54 million while later fund manager owns 0.16 million shares of worth $0.35 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.95% of company’s outstanding stock.