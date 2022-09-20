Meta Platforms Inc. Shares Are Down -59.42% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 6.21 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $406.68B, closed the recent trade at $147.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.45 on the day or -0.30% during that session. The META stock price is -144.65% off its 52-week high price of $361.03 and 2.22% above the 52-week low of $144.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 28.70 million shares.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) trade information

Sporting -0.30% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the META stock price touched $147.57 or saw a rise of 4.3%. Year-to-date, Meta Platforms Inc. shares have moved -55.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) have changed -15.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $216.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.89% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $150.00 while the price target rests at a high of $292.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -97.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.65% from the levels at last check today.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Meta Platforms Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -30.65%, compared to 2.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -36.00% and -21.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.20%.

39 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $27.87 billion for the current quarter. 40 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.27 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 36.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.90%.

META Dividends

Meta Platforms Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.94% with a share float percentage of 77.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meta Platforms Inc. having a total of 4,156 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 180.45 million shares worth more than $40.13 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 149.97 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.35 billion and represent 6.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.91% shares in the company for having 66.65 million shares of worth $14.82 billion while later fund manager owns 50.52 million shares of worth $11.23 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.20% of company’s outstanding stock.