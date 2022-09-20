Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.13B, closed the last trade at $6.17 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 2.32% during that session. The LICY stock price is -131.44% off its 52-week high price of $14.28 and 4.86% above the 52-week low of $5.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.70 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Sporting 2.32% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the LICY stock price touched $6.17 or saw a rise of 16.17%. Year-to-date, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares have moved -38.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) have changed -14.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -110.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -29.66% from current levels.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 43.28%, compared to 8.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 95.50% and -18.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 436.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.12 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.71 million and $4.39 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 550.70% for the current quarter and 224.50% for the next.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on September 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.60% with a share float percentage of 34.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. having a total of 185 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. with over 5.2 million shares worth more than $43.98 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. held 3.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company, with the holding of over 3.8 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.11 million and represent 2.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.78% shares in the company for having 3.01 million shares of worth $20.69 million while later fund manager owns 1.81 million shares of worth $11.77 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.07% of company’s outstanding stock.