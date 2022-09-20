Investors In Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Will Start Making Money Again

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.02M, closed the last trade at $0.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -4.41% during that session. The HLBZ stock price is -8446.94% off its 52-week high price of $41.88 and 8.16% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.86 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) trade information

Sporting -4.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the HLBZ stock price touched $0.49 or saw a rise of 17.62%. Year-to-date, Helbiz Inc. shares have moved -91.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) have changed -54.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.35.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -83.50% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.32 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

HLBZ Dividends

Helbiz Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 97.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.53% with a share float percentage of 332.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Helbiz Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Credit Suisse AG with over 0.94 million shares worth more than $2.9 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Credit Suisse AG held 3.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.11 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.33 million and represent 0.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.40% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.33 million while later fund manager owns 30804.0 shares of worth $33268.0 as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.