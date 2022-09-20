Investor Confidence Shakens After Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) Share Prices Gain $1.7

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has seen 26.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.38B, closed the recent trade at $27.17 per share which meant it gained $1.7 on the day or 6.66% during that session. The CHNG stock price is 5.37% off its 52-week high price of $25.71 and 30.18% above the 52-week low of $18.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.60 million shares.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) trade information

Sporting 6.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the CHNG stock price touched $27.17 or saw a rise of 0.37%. Year-to-date, Change Healthcare Inc. shares have moved 19.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) have changed 1.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.75.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Change Healthcare Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.19%, compared to -0.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.80%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $833.96 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $882.88 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 49.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.00%.

CHNG Dividends

Change Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.00% with a share float percentage of 96.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Change Healthcare Inc. having a total of 400 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Inc with over 59.62 million shares worth more than $1.62 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackstone Inc held 18.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 22.06 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $599.75 million and represent 6.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.09% shares in the company for having 6.88 million shares of worth $186.9 million while later fund manager owns 5.92 million shares of worth $160.94 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.80% of company’s outstanding stock.