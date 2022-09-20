Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Share Prices Gained By $0.09

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) has seen 1.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $915.43M, closed the last trade at $4.00 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 2.30% during that session. The BORR stock price is -74.0% off its 52-week high price of $6.96 and 67.0% above the 52-week low of $1.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Sporting 2.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the BORR stock price touched $4.00 or saw a rise of 13.61%. Year-to-date, Borr Drilling Limited shares have moved 94.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) have changed 3.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.04 while the price target rests at a high of $6.15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -53.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -26.0% from current levels.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 25.00% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 71.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $101.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $106.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

BORR Dividends

Borr Drilling Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.70% with a share float percentage of 44.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Borr Drilling Limited having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Barclays Plc with over 1.52 million shares worth more than $5.09 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Barclays Plc held 0.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ, with the holding of over 1.31 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.4 million and represent 0.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.97% shares in the company for having 3.01 million shares of worth $13.86 million while later fund manager owns 0.72 million shares of worth $3.32 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.