Investor Confidence Dwindles After Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) Shares Gain By About 0.01

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) has a beta value of 0.47 and has seen 1.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.60B, closed the recent trade at $68.04 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.01% during that session. The GBT stock price is -7.32% off its 52-week high price of $73.02 and 68.18% above the 52-week low of $21.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.44 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.18.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) trade information

Sporting 0.01% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the GBT stock price touched $68.04 or saw a fall of -0.01%. Year-to-date, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 132.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) have changed 1.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $68.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.12% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $60.00 while the price target rests at a high of $72.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -5.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.82% from the levels at last check today.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 108.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.08%, compared to 1.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.40% and 2.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 41.80%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $64.39 million for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $73.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -19.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37.00%.

GBT Dividends

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 116.13% with a share float percentage of 119.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 302 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.02 million shares worth more than $208.68 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, with the holding of over 5.6 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $194.1 million and represent 8.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.86% shares in the company for having 3.16 million shares of worth $101.09 million while later fund manager owns 1.89 million shares of worth $65.51 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.90% of company’s outstanding stock.