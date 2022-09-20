HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Gained 14.41% In One Month

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) has a beta value of 2.57 and has seen 3.19 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.08M, closed the recent trade at $1.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -6.48% during that session. The HYRE stock price is -673.02% off its 52-week high price of $9.74 and 55.56% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) trade information

Sporting -6.48% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the HYRE stock price touched $1.26 or saw a rise of 21.25%. Year-to-date, HyreCar Inc. shares have moved -71.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) have changed 14.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.8% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -455.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -217.46% from the levels at last check today.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HyreCar Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.13%, compared to 24.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 44.40% and 20.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.50%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.46 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.68 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $8.94 million and $9.93 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.00% for the current quarter and 17.60% for the next.

HYRE Dividends

HyreCar Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.36% with a share float percentage of 77.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HyreCar Inc. having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Arctis Global LLC with over 2.76 million shares worth more than $6.58 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Arctis Global LLC held 12.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 1.68 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.99 million and represent 7.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.45% shares in the company for having 0.75 million shares of worth $1.17 million while later fund manager owns 0.53 million shares of worth $1.25 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.41% of company’s outstanding stock.