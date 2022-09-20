How Will Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) has seen 5.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.04B, closed the recent trade at $29.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.03% during that session. The SGFY stock price is -2.26% off its 52-week high price of $29.88 and 63.38% above the 52-week low of $10.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.70 million shares.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) trade information

Sporting -0.03% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the SGFY stock price touched $29.22 or saw a rise of 0.34%. Year-to-date, Signify Health Inc. shares have moved 105.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) have changed 34.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.83.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Signify Health Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 65.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6,966.67%, compared to -0.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.80%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $247.08 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $250.79 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $183.11 million and $184.42 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34.90% for the current quarter and 36.00% for the next.

SGFY Dividends

Signify Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.78% with a share float percentage of 98.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Signify Health Inc. having a total of 200 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. with over 139.61 million shares worth more than $4.08 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. held 78.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.07% shares in the company for having 7.2 million shares of worth $210.57 million while later fund manager owns 6.39 million shares of worth $186.8 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.61% of company’s outstanding stock.