How Will Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Perform In Months To Come?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 3.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.71B, closed the last trade at $28.30 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 1.25% during that session. The CCJ stock price is -14.81% off its 52-week high price of $32.49 and 36.29% above the 52-week low of $18.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.95 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Sporting 1.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the CCJ stock price touched $28.30 or saw a rise of 8.3%. Year-to-date, Cameco Corporation shares have moved 29.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) have changed 15.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $29.56 while the price target rests at a high of $37.22. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -31.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.45% from current levels.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cameco Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 205.00%, compared to 17.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 145.50% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $331.29 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $366.49 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.60% over the past 5 years.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.10 at a share yield of 0.34%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.90% with a share float percentage of 65.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cameco Corporation having a total of 724 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 18.61 million shares worth more than $541.46 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 4.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.81 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $372.92 million and represent 3.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.57% shares in the company for having 14.23 million shares of worth $299.2 million while later fund manager owns 11.34 million shares of worth $329.93 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.85% of company’s outstanding stock.