Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) has seen 4.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.00B, closed the last trade at $6.68 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 2.93% during that session. The PL stock price is -81.89% off its 52-week high price of $12.15 and 44.61% above the 52-week low of $3.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.78 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Planet Labs PBC (PL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) trade information

Sporting 2.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the PL stock price touched $6.68 or saw a rise of 11.05%. Year-to-date, Planet Labs PBC shares have moved 8.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) have changed 4.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -79.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.76% from current levels.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Planet Labs PBC shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 27.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 51.80%, compared to 2.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.70%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $42.36 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $46.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -14.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

PL Dividends

Planet Labs PBC is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.40% with a share float percentage of 37.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Planet Labs PBC having a total of 169 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with over 7.8 million shares worth more than $39.62 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board held 3.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capricorn Investment Group LLC, with the holding of over 7.24 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.34 million and represent 2.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.44% shares in the company for having 3.55 million shares of worth $15.38 million while later fund manager owns 2.34 million shares of worth $11.87 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.94% of company’s outstanding stock.