Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.97M, closed the last trade at $0.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -5.62% during that session. The HSDT stock price is -2971.43% off its 52-week high price of $15.05 and 8.16% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.12.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) trade information

Sporting -5.62% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the HSDT stock price touched $0.49 or saw a rise of 10.83%. Year-to-date, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. shares have moved -90.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) have changed -1.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 59250.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -920.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -614.29% from current levels.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Helius Medical Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -85.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 75.07%, compared to -2.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.40% and 33.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 568.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $360k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $930k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $71k and $80k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 407.00% for the current quarter and 1,062.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.50% over the past 5 years.

HSDT Dividends

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.22% with a share float percentage of 29.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Helius Medical Technologies Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 0.26 million shares worth more than $0.85 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, AIGH Capital Management LLC held 10.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kepos Capital Lp, with the holding of over 75000.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.25 million and represent 3.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 53162.0 shares of worth $0.18 million while later fund manager owns 10339.0 shares of worth $15094.0 as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.45% of company’s outstanding stock.