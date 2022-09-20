Does Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)â€™s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.23B, closed the last trade at $7.79 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 2.10% during that session. The ADPT stock price is -410.78% off its 52-week high price of $39.79 and 23.62% above the 52-week low of $5.95. If we look at the companyâ€™s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.43.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) trade information

Sporting 2.10% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the ADPT stock price touched $7.79 or saw a rise of 10.56%. Year-to-date, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares have moved -72.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) have changed -30.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -169.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.7% from current levels.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The companyâ€™s shares have lost -39.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.76%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -22.90% and -10.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.60%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $42.16 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $49.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -32.50% while over the next 5 years, the companyâ€™s earnings are expected to increase by 8.30%.

ADPT Dividends

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the companyâ€™s debt issue.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)â€™s Major holders

Insiders own 1.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.76% with a share float percentage of 89.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation having a total of 324 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Viking Global Investors, L.P. with over 29.99 million shares worth more than $416.31 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Viking Global Investors, L.P. held 21.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 12.42 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firmâ€™s total holdings are worth over $172.34 million and represent 8.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding companyâ€™s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.01% shares in the company for having 8.54 million shares of worth $69.12 million while later fund manager owns 7.89 million shares of worth $109.51 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 5.55% of companyâ€™s outstanding stock.