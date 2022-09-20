CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (KITT) Is Up 10.31%, As Bears Mark A Gain

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KITT) has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.16M, closed the last trade at $7.17 per share which meant it gained $0.67 on the day or 10.31% during that session. The KITT stock price is -81.31% off its 52-week high price of $13.00 and 39.47% above the 52-week low of $4.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 157.30K shares.

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KITT) trade information

Sporting 10.31% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the KITT stock price touched $7.17 or saw a rise of 20.77%. Year-to-date, CleanTech Acquisition Corp. shares have moved -28.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KITT) have changed -30.19%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -95.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -95.26% from current levels.

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (KITT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -28.08% over the past 6 months.

KITT Dividends

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.