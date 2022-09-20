Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $195.30M, closed the last trade at $2.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.96% during that session. The CMRX stock price is -258.45% off its 52-week high price of $7.42 and 38.65% above the 52-week low of $1.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.07 million shares.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) trade information

Sporting -0.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the CMRX stock price touched $2.07 or saw a rise of 13.03%. Year-to-date, Chimerix Inc. shares have moved -67.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) have changed -18.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -431.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -141.55% from current levels.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chimerix Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 192.65%, compared to 2.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -14.30% and 1,266.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11,971.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20k for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $238.84 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $480k and $5.98 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -95.80% for the current quarter and 3,894.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.30% over the past 5 years.

CMRX Dividends

Chimerix Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.10% with a share float percentage of 75.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chimerix Inc. having a total of 188 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Opaleye Management Inc. with over 5.9 million shares worth more than $27.04 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Opaleye Management Inc. held 6.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.35 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.5 million and represent 6.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.65% shares in the company for having 2.32 million shares of worth $10.62 million while later fund manager owns 1.93 million shares of worth $4.0 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.20% of company’s outstanding stock.