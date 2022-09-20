BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2022

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) has a beta value of 0.09 and has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.24B, closed the last trade at $11.01 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 3.87% during that session. The BLU stock price is -15.26% off its 52-week high price of $12.69 and 54.77% above the 52-week low of $4.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 million shares.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

Sporting 3.87% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the BLU stock price touched $11.01 or saw a rise of 4.51%. Year-to-date, BELLUS Health Inc. shares have moved 36.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) have changed -2.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.72.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BELLUS Health Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 69.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.89%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 30.40% and 34.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,525.00%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.50% over the past 5 years.

BLU Dividends

BELLUS Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.27% with a share float percentage of 101.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BELLUS Health Inc. having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 10.23 million shares worth more than $70.38 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 8.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Artal Group S.A., with the holding of over 8.5 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $58.48 million and represent 6.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.26% shares in the company for having 1.58 million shares of worth $12.55 million while later fund manager owns 0.69 million shares of worth $6.4 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.