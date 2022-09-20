Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) tumbled -5.24%

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.43B, closed the last trade at $37.79 per share which meant it lost -$2.09 on the day or -5.24% during that session. The PRVA stock price is -18.13% off its 52-week high price of $44.64 and 52.39% above the 52-week low of $17.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) trade information

Sporting -5.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the PRVA stock price touched $37.79 or saw a rise of 13.82%. Year-to-date, Privia Health Group Inc. shares have moved 46.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) have changed 7.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35.00 while the price target rests at a high of $58.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -53.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.38% from current levels.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Privia Health Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 57.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -172.22%, compared to -0.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 98.20% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.20%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $523.12 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $537.63 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

PRVA Dividends

Privia Health Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.36% with a share float percentage of 93.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Privia Health Group Inc. having a total of 224 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 28.01 million shares worth more than $748.72 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 25.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.26 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $113.76 million and represent 3.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.75% shares in the company for having 1.9 million shares of worth $50.85 million while later fund manager owns 1.25 million shares of worth $33.32 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.15% of company’s outstanding stock.