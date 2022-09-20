AT&T Inc. (T) Drops -0.87%, Marking Lose By Bears

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has a beta value of 0.45 and has seen 3.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $119.57B, closed the recent trade at $16.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -0.87% during that session. The T stock price is -29.62% off its 52-week high price of $21.53 and 0.36% above the 52-week low of $16.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 48.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 37.87 million shares.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) trade information

Sporting -0.87% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the T stock price touched $16.61 or saw a rise of 1.83%. Year-to-date, AT&T Inc. shares have moved -10.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) have changed -9.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 77.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.31.

AT&T Inc. (T) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AT&T Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.88%, compared to -26.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -29.90% and -28.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -24.10%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $29.85 billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.38 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 468.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -4.76%.

T Dividends

AT&T Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 19 and October 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.11 at a share yield of 6.62%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.94% with a share float percentage of 55.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AT&T Inc. having a total of 2,975 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation with over 58.71 million shares worth more than $973.94 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation held 0.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 131.03 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.17 billion and represent 0.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Index-Value Index Fund and iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.00% shares in the company for having 61.92 million shares of worth $1.03 billion while later fund manager owns 24.01 million shares of worth $398.34 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.