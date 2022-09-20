An In-Depth Look At The BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.79B, closed the last trade at $11.28 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 1.26% during that session. The BBIO stock price is -374.91% off its 52-week high price of $53.57 and 55.85% above the 52-week low of $4.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.31 million shares.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

Sporting 1.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the BBIO stock price touched $11.28 or saw a rise of 7.92%. Year-to-date, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares have moved -32.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) have changed 5.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.01.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.74%, compared to -3.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4.50% and 14.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -33.00%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.07 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.03 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

BBIO Dividends

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.83% with a share float percentage of 105.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BridgeBio Pharma Inc. having a total of 265 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 31.06 million shares worth more than $315.27 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. held 21.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Viking Global Investors, L.P., with the holding of over 26.62 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $270.2 million and represent 18.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.75% shares in the company for having 8.5 million shares of worth $77.15 million while later fund manager owns 2.91 million shares of worth $29.53 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.97% of company’s outstanding stock.