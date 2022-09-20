An Analysis Of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 7.27 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.57B, closed the recent trade at $7.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -1.38% during that session. The SWN stock price is -38.04% off its 52-week high price of $9.87 and 46.71% above the 52-week low of $3.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 36.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 40.62 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.36.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Sporting -1.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the SWN stock price touched $7.15 or saw a rise of 13.54%. Year-to-date, Southwestern Energy Company shares have moved 55.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) have changed -4.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 44.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.74.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Southwestern Energy Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 35.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.05%, compared to 34.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 89.50% and 45.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.40%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.66 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.68 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.05 billion and $1.6 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 58.00% for the current quarter and 5.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 65.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 99.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.00%.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.48% with a share float percentage of 88.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Southwestern Energy Company having a total of 492 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 168.74 million shares worth more than $1.21 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 128.22 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $919.35 million and represent 11.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.17% shares in the company for having 46.5 million shares of worth $348.72 million while later fund manager owns 41.62 million shares of worth $312.18 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.73% of company’s outstanding stock.