Alzamend Neuro Inc. Shares Are Up -48.85% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $125.98M, closed the last trade at $1.33 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 6.40% during that session. The ALZN stock price is -168.42% off its 52-week high price of $3.57 and 39.85% above the 52-week low of $0.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 428.15K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) trade information

Sporting 6.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/19/22 when the ALZN stock price touched $1.33 . Year-to-date, Alzamend Neuro Inc. shares have moved -30.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) have changed 11.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.25 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1027.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -445.11% from current levels.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 17.70% over the past 6 months, compared to 1.10% for the industry.

ALZN Dividends

Alzamend Neuro Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 50.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.48% with a share float percentage of 7.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alzamend Neuro Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Truist Financial Corp with over 2.31 million shares worth more than $2.0 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Truist Financial Corp held 2.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RFG Advisory, LLC, with the holding of over 0.25 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.31 million and represent 0.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 40587.0 shares of worth $38212.0 while later fund manager owns 7152.0 shares of worth $8796.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.