ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET): What Are The Positives?

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) has a beta value of 1.87 and has seen 1.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.60M, closed the last trade at $1.01 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 10.99% during that session. The CNET stock price is -61.39% off its 52-week high price of $1.63 and 72.28% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 695.05K shares.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) trade information

Sporting 10.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the CNET stock price touched $1.01 or saw a rise of 5.61%. Year-to-date, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares have moved 1.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 47.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) have changed 0.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.25 while the price target rests at a high of $6.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -518.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -518.81% from current levels.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 44.51% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 65.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

CNET Dividends

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.27% with a share float percentage of 0.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 25139.0 shares worth more than $18351.0. As of Mar 30, 2022, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 20698.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15109.0 and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.