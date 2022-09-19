Will TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has a beta value of 2.18 and has seen 6.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.06B, closed the last trade at $6.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.51 on the day or -6.99% during that session. The TGTX stock price is -429.31% off its 52-week high price of $35.94 and 48.75% above the 52-week low of $3.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.84 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) trade information

Sporting -6.99% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the TGTX stock price touched $6.79 or saw a rise of 12.27%. Year-to-date, TG Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -64.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have changed -8.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -194.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 41.09% from current levels.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TG Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.11%, compared to 2.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.70% and 44.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 109.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.69 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.67 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.03 million and $2.32 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -16.70% for the current quarter and 402.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.50% over the past 5 years.

TGTX Dividends

TG Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.38% with a share float percentage of 81.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TG Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 257 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 14.24 million shares worth more than $96.66 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, State Street Corporation held 9.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.02 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.41 million and represent 8.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.57% shares in the company for having 10.99 million shares of worth $74.65 million while later fund manager owns 3.77 million shares of worth $25.62 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.60% of company’s outstanding stock.