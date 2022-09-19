Will SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) has seen 1.99 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $286.31M, closed the last trade at $3.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -3.68% during that session. The SKYX stock price is -370.59% off its 52-week high price of $16.00 and 46.47% above the 52-week low of $1.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 815.54K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) trade information

Sporting -3.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the SKYX stock price touched $3.40 or saw a rise of 21.84%. Year-to-date, SKYX Platforms Corp. shares have moved -71.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) have changed -7.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.20 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -341.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -200.0% from current levels.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -74.83% over the past 6 months.

SKYX Dividends

SKYX Platforms Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.64% with a share float percentage of 1.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SKYX Platforms Corp. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management LLC with over 0.17 million shares worth more than $2.12 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Millennium Management LLC held 0.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ergoteles, LLC, with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.61 million and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.