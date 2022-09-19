Will Current Price Volatility Hamper FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Future Potential?

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) has seen 2.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.01B, closed the last trade at $8.12 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 1.63% during that session. The NOTE stock price is -51.48% off its 52-week high price of $12.30 and 31.65% above the 52-week low of $5.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 393.48K shares.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) trade information

Sporting 1.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the NOTE stock price touched $8.12 or saw a rise of 4.58%. Year-to-date, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. shares have moved -18.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) have changed -13.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 53840.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.23.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -18.10% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.60% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $32.79 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $38.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

NOTE Dividends

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.78% with a share float percentage of 27.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FiscalNote Holdings Inc. having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Maso Capital Partners Ltd. with over 4.0 million shares worth more than $32.48 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Maso Capital Partners Ltd. held 3.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alpha Wave Global, LP, with the holding of over 0.46 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.7 million and represent 2.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 97559.0 shares of worth $0.79 million while later fund manager owns 12411.0 shares of worth $0.1 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.