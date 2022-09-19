Why Should You Consider Adding HEXO Corp. (HEXO) To Your Portfolio?

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) has a beta value of 1.87 and has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $121.09M, closed the recent trade at $0.19 per share which meant -0.94% during that session. The HEXO stock price is -989.47% off its 52-week high price of $2.07 and 5.26% above the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.22 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) trade information

Sporting -0.94% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the HEXO stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 9.74%. Year-to-date, HEXO Corp. shares have moved -72.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) have changed -24.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.35.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HEXO Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -342.22%, compared to 2.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 87.50% and 102.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 50.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $33.25 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $34.89 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2022. Year-ago sales stood $30.62 million and $45.08 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.60% for the current quarter and -22.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.40% over the past 5 years.

HEXO Dividends

HEXO Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and October 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.02% with a share float percentage of 11.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HEXO Corp. having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 21.36 million shares worth more than $4.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 3.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 8.62 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.65 million and represent 1.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.55% shares in the company for having 21.36 million shares of worth $4.1 million while later fund manager owns 12.53 million shares of worth $2.4 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.09% of company’s outstanding stock.