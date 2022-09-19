Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Geron Corporation (GERN)?

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 0.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.10B, closed the recent trade at $2.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -4.63% during that session. The GERN stock price is -18.6% off its 52-week high price of $3.06 and 61.63% above the 52-week low of $0.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.90 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Geron Corporation (GERN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Sporting -4.63% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the GERN stock price touched $2.58 or saw a rise of 15.69%. Year-to-date, Geron Corporation shares have moved 121.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) have changed 25.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -171.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.28% from the levels at last check today.

Geron Corporation (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Geron Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 130.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.86%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -67.00%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $110k for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $110k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $107k and $80k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.80% for the current quarter and 37.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -27.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.22% with a share float percentage of 54.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Geron Corporation having a total of 210 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 30.13 million shares worth more than $77.42 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 7.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 27.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.86 million and represent 7.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 10.87 million shares of worth $27.94 million while later fund manager owns 7.65 million shares of worth $19.67 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.03% of company’s outstanding stock.