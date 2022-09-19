Why Buy Stock In Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR)?

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) has seen 3.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $347.10M, closed the last trade at $3.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -1.82% during that session. The BNR stock price is -540.74% off its 52-week high price of $20.76 and 46.3% above the 52-week low of $1.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 710.73K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) trade information

Sporting -1.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the BNR stock price touched $3.24 or saw a rise of 11.23%. Year-to-date, Burning Rock Biotech Limited shares have moved -66.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) have changed -12.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $53.34, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40.38 while the price target rests at a high of $74.51. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2199.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1146.3% from current levels.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Burning Rock Biotech Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -64.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.50%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -12.90% and -34.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $23.89 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -11.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.10%.

BNR Dividends

Burning Rock Biotech Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.75% with a share float percentage of 52.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Burning Rock Biotech Limited having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 8.91 million shares worth more than $82.79 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Baillie Gifford and Company held 10.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with the holding of over 2.5 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.19 million and represent 2.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Growth Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.15% shares in the company for having 1.89 million shares of worth $4.53 million while later fund manager owns 1.4 million shares of worth $12.96 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.59% of company’s outstanding stock.